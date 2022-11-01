As drivers prepare for winter, the tires on your car can make all the difference.
Kooper Vanworth, an Outside Service Tech for Purcell Tires says they see people coming in to grab winter tires but not half as many as there should be. He tells us "If you're running summer tires, they don't have as much traction and it's really not super safe."
He explains how snow tires can have metal studs on them helping to break apart snow and ice as you drive. Meg Ragonese, the Public Information Officer for NDOT says "We often see that drivers do, especially if they don't have appropriate tire traction or traction devices, drivers do slide off the side of the road."
Vanworth says they usually see people come in for their winter tires during the first snow, but they’re cheaper to buy during the summer. He says the middle of winter is one of the worst times to buy snow tires, "We're shorthanded in the shop which ultimately means it's going to take longer especially if you're on the move trying to get somewhere, and we may not have the tires."
Ragonese says right now they're also shorthanded, and although they want to keep everyone safe by clearing the roads and helping those on the side of the roads who need it, they may not be able to.
She tells us "Our ability to do that will also be limited because we do have that vacancy rate for our highway winter maintenance professionals." She also brings up how important it is to make sure your tires are in good condition, allowing you to travel safely with enough traction for winter roadways.
Ragonese also says last winter there were almost 200 weather related crashes.
Anything you can do to winterize your vehicle is a great start.
Vanworth says "Whether you have all wheel drive, 4-wheel drive, front wheel drive, rear wheel drive any of it I recommend that you buy them. They're going to keep you safe, yes they cost extra money, but your life is more important than saving money."