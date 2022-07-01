Bruka Theatre invites the public to a free showing of The Brüka Theatre For Children Play: The Giving Tree as part of The Sierra Nevada Lavender & Honey Festival.
The play is happening on July 10 at 10:15 a.m. at the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival in front of the California Ave. building. The event is free to the public.
The Giving Tree was published in 1964 as an American children's picture book written and illustrated by Shel Silverstein. Many people have interpreted this story differently.
In this children’s favorite, Shel Silverstein gives us a dynamic that we’ve all experienced—giving and receiving love—and that is enough to make it loaded with meaning.
Riley Mckinney plays Tree and Jessey Richards is boy. Mary Bennett, Brüka Theatre Producing Artistic Director will direct. The play is adapted from the short story by Reno writer, comic creator and Theatre Artist Michael Grimm.
The play was first presented in 2002 by The Brüka Theatre For Children and is being rebooted with Bruka’s 29th Season - Onward.
Brüka Theatre For Children’s The Giving Tree is part of Brüka’s “back after the Covid Shutdown” play-by-play season. The show will enjoy public and school performances fall of 2022 in a partnership with Pioneer Youth Performing Arts.
