Weather Alert

...Isolated Showers and Thunderstorms Today, Warm Temperatures Through Monday... Thunderstorms Today: * Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the eastern Sierra today and spread northward across the Tahoe Basin during the afternoon. A few showers and storms will also develop across western Nevada and gradually move towards the north through the early evening hours. * Hazards with these storms include, a mixture of wet and dry lightning strikes leading to possible new fire starts, and gusty/erratic outflow winds. Outflow winds from thunderstorms are capable of capsizing small vessels and reducing visibility due to blowing dust. Flash flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall on local burn scars cannot be ruled out. * Stay aware of weather conditions and have a way to get weather alerts, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Monitor the clouds, and if clouds are developing vertically, it is time to end your activity and prioritize retreating indoors. If you hear thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then you have already waited too long to seek shelter. Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. Heat Through Monday: * Warming trend continues through Monday. While nothing too unusual for late June, high temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above average with mid to upper 90s across lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. By Monday, many western Nevada valleys will flirt with the 100 degree mark. * Most areas will see low to moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated and never leave children or animals in a vehicle.