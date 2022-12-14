This week's Someone 2 Know opened his business Bizarre Guitar in Reno when he was just 22 years old. At that time, Greg Golden was a touring musician. Now, nearly 50 years later he is still a lead guitarist - performing and recording with his band.
We caught up with him at the store;
Whether warming up in his office, or performing on stage - Greg Golden loves playing guitar and being surrounded by guitars. At his shop, Bizarre Guitar in Reno, “The Vault” is filled with unique and amazing instruments. Golden loves all things music and says he was practically born into it;
"My mom was a country western singer when I was a little kid and my dad played a little acoustic guitar"
So, young Greg played, too. He says country music was nice, but;
"Yeah, when rock came out it was all over for me, “
Golden says he's classic rock guy. Through and through.
"It has guitar licks, (it) featured the guitar, versus the guitar in the background - and I'm a lead guitar player, so.”
And so, it was - and is. Greg has been a celebrated musician for 63 years and still performs with the Greg Golden Band.
"We've got 50 or 60 original songs, we've got a bunch of stuff recorded, we just did two Christmas songs with Frank Hannon who's got 50 million records out"
Over the decades, Greg has worked with - and met - some of the biggest names in rock music. Many of whom have shopped at Bizarre Guitar - which Greg opened in 1974, after tiring of being always on the road;
“It allowed me to stay central here in Reno, to play gigs on the weekends and still sleep in my bed at night”
Outside of music - there is another thing that gets Greg’s attention;
"Body building”
“I entered in the Nevada contests and I did really well with those, I have a lot of trophies from that”
One other interesting fact about Greg and his family; Reno's Golden Valley is named for them; "My dad named that valley. He bought six - or let's see - four 640 acres sections from the railroad"
One way that Greg gives back - in 2017 he and his wife Shanda launched the annual Golden Tampon Drive. They have collected and donated thousands to women experiencing homelessness;
"People know that we do this and we give away guitars for who brings in the most tampons and stuff"
As for those beloved guitars, Greg says he lives clean, so he can keep playing as long as he wants
"I plan on doing this for a while,” he smiles broadly with a laugh
###
In a few weeks Greg turns 70 years old - and to celebrate, On Saturday, December 17, 2022 the Greg Golden Band is performing at The Phoenix at Legends in Sparks.
All are invited