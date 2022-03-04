An investigation is underway after several students from a Douglas County Middle School ingested marijuana edible gummies with one of them getting sick.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old girl told a resource officer she had a strange feeling.
It was later determined that the edibles which contained THC were stolen from a student's father and then brought to a local middle school on Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a release.
"Although this was a severe case, it is fortunate that this was not more severe."
