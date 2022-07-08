The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
Katharine Kahler was last seen on July 5 by her family and is believed to be in the Reno area, according to CCSO.
Police say Katharine may be driving a 2014 Subaru Forester with Nevada license plate 281D33.
Katharine is 5’2’’and weighs approximately 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Katherine does not have any known medical issues, according to the Sheriff's Office.
If you have seen Katherine, or have any information, you're encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 775-887-2008 or stay anonymous and call Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.