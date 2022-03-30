Sparks Police arrested Juan Jose Macias-Gomez on Wednesday for 10 counts of lewdness with a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault.
The investigation revealed multiple victims who are all associated to an unlicensed home daycare operating within the City of Sparks.
The investigation is still ongoing, if you have any information that may assist detectives, contact the Sparks Police Department at their non-emergency dispatch line, 775-353-2231.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted with this report.)