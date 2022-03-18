Friday was the last possible day for potential candidates to file in order to be put on the ballots for various offices from local to federal positions.
“We go from the US senate federal level all the way down to our GID's and those races, so there is definitely a wide birth of state, federal, local elections that we are seeing on the ballot this year," said Jamie Rodriguez, Government Affairs Manager for Washoe County.
So many people showed up to vote for the presidential race, but these local and state races can arguably be even more important. Just think about this in 2021, here in Nevada, state legislators passed over 564 bills. State legislators across the nation passed almost 33 thousand bills. While on the federal side, congress so far have only passed 103 that runs from January 2021 to January 2023, with an average rate between 300-400.
Here in Northern Nevada, there are 64 different positions up on the ballot, ranging from the senate race with incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto to congress district 2 with incumbent Mark Amodei to governor with incumbent Steve Sisolak, and even right here in the biggest little city with incumbent Hillary Schieve.
The list is current as of 5pm today, and will be finalized by March 31st, as that's the deadline to drop out before the primary.
Now, there are a few things to remember about voting this year.
“Nevada has shifted to all mail in ballots, if you do not want to receive, you have that option to opt out of getting a mail in ballot," said Rodriguez.
To opt out before the June 14th primary, you need to do so before April 14th. Voters should also be warned about scam or spam mail that looks official.
“If you are getting mail not from us about your voter registration that is not a reputable source. I know last election we saw a lot of independent private groups sending out mailers saying you are not registered to vote, contact immediately," said Rodriguez.
You can always go on the counties website to check your voter status, or go onto the secretary of state’s website and register or change any info. Also, redistricting happened last year, so you may want to check if your district changed.
“Because of precinct and redistricting, you may be in a different precinct than you thought. We have had some people think they are in one district and they are in another now," said Rodriguez.
For a current list of candidates running for office in Nevada, you can click here: https://www.washoecounty.gov/voters/elections/candidates/index.php