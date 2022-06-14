Cortez Laxalt.PNG

The Primary Election for the State of Nevada is taking place on June 14, 2022.

Polls across Nevada were open Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Washoe County's initial preliminary results not being released until every poll in the state closes.

Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote. Votes will be counted as soon as the last voter station is closed.

As of 9:20 p.m., the last in-person vote has been cast and all polling stations are closed. 

Below, you will find a list of certain results throughout the state:

For a full list of primary election results in Nevada, you can visit U.S. Congress - Nevada Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Results (nv.gov)

8:02 p.m. Update: Polling places across Nevada closed at 7:00 p.m. tonight but voters are still in line in Clark, Lyon, Nye and Washoe County. Once all voters who got in line at 7:00 p.m. have voted, results will start to trickle in.

GOVERNOR (Democratic)

Steve Sisolak wins the Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election.

GOVERNOR (Republican)

Seven Evans                        

Gary Evertsen                       

Joey Gilbert                          

Eddie Hamilton                        

Tom Heck                               

Dean Heller                            

John Lee                            

Joe Lombardo                        

Stanleigh Lusak                  

Guy Nohra                             

Edward O’Brien                    

Fred Simon                           

William “Dock” Walls              

Amber Whitley                     

Barak Zilberberg                 

None                                    

U.S. Senate (Democratic)

Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

U.S. Senate (Republican)

Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.

United States House District - 2 (Democratic)

Joseph Afzal                          

Michael Doucette                  

Gerold Gorman                     

Tim Hanifan                          

Brian Hansen                         

Rahul Joshi                            

Elizabeth Krause                     

United States House - District 2 (Republican)

Mark Amodei (Incumbent)        

Joel Beck                                

Brian Nadell                            

Catherine Sampson             

Danny Tarkanian                    

United States House - District 4 (Republican)  * Winner faces incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford who is running unopposed 

Annie Black                           

Chance Bonaventura                  

Sam Peters                              

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)

Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent)     

Eva Chase                                                     

Kimi Cole                                                        

Debra March                                                   

                                                       

Lieutenant Governor (Republican)

Stavros Anthony                        

Walter Grady                           

M. Kameron Hawkins                

John Miller                                 

Mack Miller                                

Peter Pavone                              

Dan Schwartz                           

                                        

Attorney General (Democratic)

Aaron D. Ford (Incumbent) wins Democratic nomination for Nevada Attorney General        

                                

Attorney General (Republican)

Tisha Black                  

Sigal Chattah                

None                                

Secretary of State (Republican)  *Winner faces Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar & two others

Jim Marchant wins Republican nomination for Secretary of State                                              

Reno Mayor (Top two advance to General Election) 

Jenny Brekhus

Chad “DNA” Dehne                                             

Michael Graham                 

Matt Johnson                    

George “Eddie” Lorton        

William Mantle                                                   

Jesse Razo                         

Joaquin R. Roces                

Judi Rought                       

Hillary Schieve (Incumbent) 

Tabitha Schneider                

Reno City Council - Ward 2  *Top two advance to General Election

 Naomi Duerr (Incumbent)                                     

 Tyler Hinman                      

 Jay Kenny                         

         

Reno City Council - Ward 4  *Top two advance to General Election

Meghan Ebert                

Dennis Owen                

Bonnie Weber             

OTHER CALLED RACES:

April Becker wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Susie Lee wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.

Dina Titus wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.