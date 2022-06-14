The Primary Election for the State of Nevada is taking place on June 14, 2022.
Polls across Nevada were open Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Washoe County's initial preliminary results not being released until every poll in the state closes.
Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their vote. Votes will be counted as soon as the last voter station is closed.
As of 9:20 p.m., the last in-person vote has been cast and all polling stations are closed.
Below, you will find a list of certain results throughout the state:
For a full list of primary election results in Nevada, you can visit U.S. Congress - Nevada Secretary of State 2022 Primary Election Results (nv.gov)
8:02 p.m. Update: Polling places across Nevada closed at 7:00 p.m. tonight but voters are still in line in Clark, Lyon, Nye and Washoe County. Once all voters who got in line at 7:00 p.m. have voted, results will start to trickle in.
GOVERNOR (Democratic)
Steve Sisolak wins the Democratic nomination for governor in Nevada primary election.
GOVERNOR (Republican)
Seven Evans
Gary Evertsen
Joey Gilbert
Eddie Hamilton
Tom Heck
Dean Heller
John Lee
Joe Lombardo
Stanleigh Lusak
Guy Nohra
Edward O’Brien
Fred Simon
William “Dock” Walls
Amber Whitley
Barak Zilberberg
None
U.S. Senate (Democratic)
Catherine Cortez Masto wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.
U.S. Senate (Republican)
Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nevada primary election.
United States House District - 2 (Democratic)
Joseph Afzal
Michael Doucette
Gerold Gorman
Tim Hanifan
Brian Hansen
Rahul Joshi
Elizabeth Krause
United States House - District 2 (Republican)
Mark Amodei (Incumbent)
Joel Beck
Brian Nadell
Catherine Sampson
Danny Tarkanian
United States House - District 4 (Republican) * Winner faces incumbent Democrat Steven Horsford who is running unopposed
Annie Black
Chance Bonaventura
Sam Peters
Lieutenant Governor (Democratic)
Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent)
Eva Chase
Kimi Cole
Debra March
Lieutenant Governor (Republican)
Stavros Anthony
Walter Grady
M. Kameron Hawkins
John Miller
Mack Miller
Peter Pavone
Dan Schwartz
Attorney General (Democratic)
Aaron D. Ford (Incumbent) wins Democratic nomination for Nevada Attorney General
Attorney General (Republican)
Tisha Black
Sigal Chattah
None
Secretary of State (Republican) *Winner faces Democrat Francisco “Cisco” Aguilar & two others
Jim Marchant wins Republican nomination for Secretary of State
Reno Mayor (Top two advance to General Election)
Jenny Brekhus
Chad “DNA” Dehne
Michael Graham
Matt Johnson
George “Eddie” Lorton
William Mantle
Jesse Razo
Joaquin R. Roces
Judi Rought
Hillary Schieve (Incumbent)
Tabitha Schneider
Reno City Council - Ward 2 *Top two advance to General Election
Naomi Duerr (Incumbent)
Tyler Hinman
Jay Kenny
Reno City Council - Ward 4 *Top two advance to General Election
Meghan Ebert
Dennis Owen
Bonnie Weber
OTHER CALLED RACES:
April Becker wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.
Susie Lee wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District.
Dina Titus wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.