Washoe County's 57 vote centers are open for in-person and paper ballot voters.

As of noon, more than 6,400 people have voted in the election *today. That breaks down to 1,402 Democrats, 4,580 Republicans, 504 non-partisan voters.

"A lot of supplies were dropped off over the weekend," Jamie Rodriguez, Government Affairs Manager for Washoe County said. "We've got the last batch that are being dropped off there today. We are in constant communication with our election center managers to make sure when they're going out, that everything is being set up. Everything will be set up and ready to go before anybody goes home tonight, so that in the morning, we're able to turn on the machines, open up the poll books and allow people to vote."

When voters do go to the polls, they will not have a designated vote center. They can choose which one is the most convenient.

"I do believe allows much greater access to voters to choose and better be able to exercise their right to be able to vote," Rodriguez said.

Election integrity has been a heated discussion since the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud are being discussed in the January 6 congressional committee hearings but Rodriguez says Washoe County and Nevada have a secure election system in place.

"We have a multitude of safeguards in place for people who are voting in-person, people who are voting by mail, there's an extensive chain of custody to ensure the ballots that we're receiving are the appropriate ballets and they are real ballots," Trump said.

This is the second election cycle that Nevada has had a universal mail ballot system in place. Rodriguez says the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office found better and more efficient ways to conduct the election with such a large number of mail ballots. There is a very extensive process in place to count the paper ballots and to prevent double voting.

"To make sure that it is that individual's ballot, that it is their signature and that it is processed properly, so we are very confident in security of our election here in Washoe County," Rodriguez said.

The polls are open from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. People will be allowed to vote as long as they are in line by the deadline.

Washoe County will not release preliminary results until all of Nevada's polls are closed. Those results could come in into Monday morning. Mail ballots will be accepted as long as they are postmarked on or before June 14. They have to arrive by June 18. Official results will not happen until the canvass of the vote on June 24. If you decide to vote by mail, you should make sure it will be postmarked by the end of the day June 14.

"Either be very confident of your mail pick-up times or we recommend taking it to a mail dropbox where those times are posted on the box to make sure that you are dropping it off and that it can be postmarked for Tuesday," Rodriguez said.

People can also drop off their mail ballots at any of the vote centers. If they choose to vote in-person, they have to surrender their mail ballots at the polling place.

Votes are encouraged to check the "Wait Times" map to see which locations have the longest wait by clicking this link: