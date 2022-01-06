Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LIGHT SIERRA AND NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA SNOW TODAY... * A fast moving system will bring increased winds today. Gusts may reach 30-40 mph in valley locations, as high as 50 mph for wind prone spots along Highway 395, and 80-100 mph for exposed Sierra ridges. This will result in travel and recreational impacts including bumpy airplane rides, choppy lake waters, and rough Sierra backcountry conditions. * This system will bring light rain and snow today, mainly for the Sierra from Ebbetts Pass northward and for northeast California north and west of Susanville. While only a few inches of snow is expected for Sierra passes, it doesn't take much to cause travel slow downs. If you are traveling, be sure to check road conditions with CALTRANS in California and NDOT in Nevada.