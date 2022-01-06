Eight republicans took the stage at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Thursday. It was their first debate. For many, it was their chance to introduce themselves to northern Nevada. The debate lasted for more than two hours that included several questions including how they would reduce crime in Nevada.
"We're going to fund the police," Joey Gilbert, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said. "More importantly, take the handcuffs off our officers. Let them do their jobs. At the end of the day, enforce the law."
"If we don't educate our youth, they lead to crime," Fred Simon, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said. "We have gang members. We have a conduit that goes from Mexico directly to Las Vegas."
One of many topics included how to improve Nevada's education system and it's low national ranking.
"We used to be 49th a couple of years ago but now, thanks to Sisolak, we're 50, so if anybody's happy with being 50, leave this room now," Guy Nohra, R-Gubernatorial Candidate I don't have time for you."
"The parent gets to decide where that child goes to school whether it's a private school or a charter school or whatever it is," Michele Fiore, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said.
"Whether it's technology, whether it's welding, whether it's wood work, we need to teach these in our high schools so these kids are ready to go to work," Dean Heller, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said.
Candidates spoke about how to improve the state's homeless situation, whether they would vote in a specific way strictly based on what constituents want, and how they can improve Nevada's economy.
"Being so tethered to three or four industries is destroying what we do," John Lee, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said. "I think if you want to see a great state, I'll show you a great state that's diversified."
Policies related to COVID-19 came up throughout the debate, including how long a governor's emergency powers should exist before the legislature should intervene.
"This is a democracy and it's not a dictatorship, and I want to make sure that's clear," Tom Heck, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said. "When we give a governor more power than 30 days, it becomes a dictatorship."
Most of the debate was civil. There were a few moments of levity. There were also a few fireworks.
"You guys are RINOs," Barak Zilberberg, R-Gubernatorial Candidate said. "That's what you guys are. You're not true republicans. You should be out the door."
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Mickey Lufkin did not participate in the debate. Red Move Nevada organized the event. The GOP nominee will be decided in the primary election, June 14.