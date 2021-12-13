If you are shipping gifts out to loved ones this year, you may want to move quickly. At USPS there are some important deadlines coming up.
If you want it to make to the final destination by Christmas, excluding Alaska and Hawaii -- the deadline for ground service is Dec. 15, first-class mail service, Dec. 17, priority mail service, Dec. 18, priority mail express service2 is Dec. 23.
If you are shipping to Alaska, you may want to get the gifts in by December 18. Shipments to Hawaii should be sent by December 17th through first class and priority mail.
“That is pretty important I think, even if it gets a little late, it’s not the same, then getting on Christmas day,” says USPS customer, Kevin Johnson.
Military and international mail have different deadlines.
To see more shipping dates, you can visit https://www.usps.com/holiday/holiday-shipping-dates.htm