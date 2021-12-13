Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * CHANGES...Increased snowfall totals and added more information in impacts segment. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 5000 feet, 5 to 10 inches between 5000 and 5500 feet, and 10 to 20 inches above 5500 feet including the Virginia City Highlands. Locally heavier totals possible east of Lake Tahoe across I-580 and US-395 from south of the Mt. Rose Highway junction to Carson City. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult, with a sharp drop in snow levels and visibility most likely between 8 and 11 pm this evening. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening's commute above 5500 feet, and will likely affect the Tuesday morning commute for all areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be gusty through this evening, particularly for wind prone locations along the US-395 corridor. Travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel this evening through Tuesday morning, be prepared for long delays especially during commute times. Check with NDOT for the latest chain or snow tire requirements before traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&