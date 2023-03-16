18-year-old Stella Thornton, Youth Legislator and Carson High Senior, presented and proposed the Senate 80 Bill to the Nevada Senate Committee on Education on behalf of the Nevada Youth Legislature.
The Senate 80 bill seeks to adopt the Return to Learn Policy, and make changes to the existing Return to Play policy. These policies are intended to provide a better structure for students who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or concussion to get the care and support needed to go back to school and other activities.
The current Return to Play policy does not include non-athlete students in the law. The newly proposed Return to Learn policy aims to help students return to academics, like attending classes, completing coursework, and taking tests.
The next step for the Senate 80 bill is to be voted on debated, tabled, or amended.
The Carson City School District says if the bill is tabled or there is no action by the committee before the passage deadline, the bill may or may not come back for a vote. If it does not come back for a vote, the bill “dies.” If the committee casts a vote on the bill, it can be defeated or advanced to be presented on the Nevada State Senate floor.
Full text of SB80 here: