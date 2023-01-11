All schools in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District will be closed Wednesday.
The District said "after much deliberation, considering the safety of our students and staff, and potential further snow tonight and tomorrow, we are going to cancel school tomorrow."
All Incline Village schools in the Washoe County will be closed and do online learning.
Douglas County School District will be on a 90-minute delay.
George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary will be closed.
We will post here if any other schools in the area cancel classes.