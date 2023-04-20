The Washoe County School District is receiving $77 million in funding this year for elementary and secondary school emergency relief - and they're encouraging students to get involved in the summer school programs for all K-12 students who want the extra support.
"Post pandemic, we have seen some significant academic concerns. And so, thanks to this ESSER money, we're able to extend a comprehensive program to serve all students kindergarten through 12th grade in all core academic areas,” says Stacey Cooper, Coordinator for Extended Studies and Charter School Oversight.
The funding provides 5.5 hours of classes daily to help students fill learning gaps in elementary and middle schools.
The school district also said it will provide food and transportation for students who need it.