Washoe County School District Police are investigating rumored threats made online to Reed High School.
The WCSD sent out this statement to parents addressing the rumors:
Hello Reed High School families,
This is Principal Josh Rosenbloom.
I am calling to let you know that some rumors have been circulating on social media about a possible incident taking place at our school. I want you to know that School Police are investigating, and there is no evidence of any credible threat.
Here at Reed High School, safety and security are our highest priority. We take such rumors seriously, and School Police investigate each one. Our students have been proactive in reporting information to us, and we appreciate it.
As a reminder, if you or your student see anything alarming on social media, please immediately call police and do not share that information. I hope you will work with us to reassure your student that we are committed to keeping our school safe for them, our staff, and our families. Please remind your students not to circulate unfounded rumors on any social media sites. Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions.
I know all of us are proud of Reed High School, and our efforts to maintain open, honest, and timely communication with all our families. I wanted you to be aware of these rumors and our thorough investigation, as I believe it helps continue to strengthen the strong relationship and trust we share.
We practice our safety procedures regularly here at Reed High School. Classes on Monday are continuing as usual and there will be an enhanced police presence on Monday to ensure student safety.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at 353-5700.
Thank you.