Night In The Country has come up on it's last day of the festival for 2022, giving back each year right into the local Yerington community.
Travis Crowder, the CEO of Boys And Girls Club of Mason Valley explains "The Night In The Country Festival is a tremendous foundation for our Boys and Girls Club, it really does allow us to continue serving the kids and the families that need us the most while showing people a good time for their dollar."
He mentions Night In The Country makes about 15 to 20 percent of 'Boys And Girls Club Of Mason Valley's' budget.
But as the event comes to an end, now it's time to clean the place up.
Between volunteers, paid staff and really anyone who took part in putting the festival together pitching in to help clean, they leave the land just the way they found it.
However it does take about 3 to 4 days to get the open area back to the way it once was, officials think they should be done by Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
Keep in mind the festival is double Yerington's population, so it does take quite a bit of time to get the area back to normal.
Crowder says "We had over 10,000 people and almost 3,000 campsites, so cleaning up after that many people over that long of a period is quite an effort." He also says over the years people who come to the event have been much better about cleaning up after themselves. He adds "You know a lot of people realize we are surrounded by a local rancher, a rancher that donates that property for our use and our benefit, so the notion of being able to give it back to him the way he gave it to us is very important."
As people leave the event on the final day, local law enforcement, NSP and the community pitch in to help travelers navigate through town to get home safely.
Crowder tells us "You'll have an officer standing in the middle with a whistle and he's directing traffic and that really does help get people home safely."