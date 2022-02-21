Hundreds of fans showed up at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the homecoming of Olympic medalist David Wise. This time, the Wooster alum brought home a silver medal, from the winter Olympics in Beijing.
It's his third time arriving from the Olympics with a medal.
"I feel so fortunate that people feel so excited, but at the same time, I'm kind of like looking behind me, who are they cheering for? you know, it's just, it's unreal to me that people care so much, I am so thankful," says Wise.
Wise was raised in Reno, and has three Olympic medals, two gold and now a silver. He credits those who have supported him along the way, for his success. Some of those fans welcomed him back in person, feeling inspired.
"Maybe someday I'll be on the Olympics too," says fan, Lara Weaver.
He says he had so many things prepared for the Olympics that he couldn't do, because of the conditions, and still wants to show, and has at least another year of skiing ahead.