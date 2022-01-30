Another weekend of the NFL playoffs was held today, the Bengals winning against the Chiefs in a 27-24 game and the Rams winning against the 49ers in a 17-20 game.
The NFL playoffs only comes around once a year, but it doesn't matter what team you're cheering for throughout the season, the playoffs are for everyone to enjoy.
Matt Mock, a 49ers Fan tells us why..."The intensity... look around at all these people that are here, this is the type of energy you get during the playoffs and everybody is dialed in and excited."
Mary Felix, an LA Rams Fan adds "It's just the vibe, everyone's so excited! Everyone's rooting! It doesn't even matter what team you're going for it's just... (Crowd Cheers)… you hear that? it's the best."
Jason Young, another 49ers Fan says "It's just fun! I just like to watch football."
But of course every fan is just a little biased on who they dream on being in the next Super Bowl.
Felix tells us her guess of which teams will make it to the final game "Super bowl? it's going to be the Rams and the Bengals."
Mock says "Chiefs and 49ers."
Felix adds "We got this we have to show San Fran who's the boss."
Before knowing who won each playoff game today, some fans wanted to see a repeat of the 49ers and the Chiefs playing one another in the Super Bowl.
Mock speaks on the 49ers "I believe we will win... but if we're playing the Chiefs, it can go either way."
Young adds "There is a lot of pressure for them to win this one for sure, you know they haven't won in a long time... they haven't won the super bowl in awhile, so there's definitely a lot of pressure."
But today, as we saw, the Bengals and the Rams will be going to the Super Bowl this year. Regardless, some say the best part of the playoffs is seeing who can make it to the next Super Bowl overall.
Mock points out "Football is football. Everybody loves it. You invest the whole season, you want to be in the playoffs but real football fans are in it for everything... to see who going to win, you get knocked out, you always have teams that you want to root for and teams that you just don't want to see win... like the Rams."