Special Olympics Nevada is hosting the 2022 South Lake Tahoe Plunge this Saturday.
SONV is inviting brave residents to hop, skip, run, jump, or dive into Lake Tahoe to support SONV’s health and sports programs at Round Hill Pines in Zephyr Cove on April 23rd from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. and event festivities will begin at 10 a.m.
Plunge participants must raise a minimum of $125 and will receive a plunge t-shirt and the opportunity to participate in the post-plunge festivities. If you can't "bear" the thought of chilly waters, then you may register as a “chicken.” As a chicken, you’ll be excused from plunging but will still be able to enjoy the plunge experience.
Costumes are encouraged. The theme for 2022 “Traveling the World for Special Olympics”.
To sign up, click the link below.
Registration closes Friday at 1 p.m. but you can register at the event between 9 and 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23.
Doughboys Donuts held a fundraiser Thursday morning where law enforcement came to the shop to collect donations for the Polar Plunge happening this weekend.
Brianne McGowan Durfee with Special Olympics Nevada said "It's been great getting the support from the community has been amazing, having our law enforcement officers out here has been fantastic, they've been a great help to us."
Proceeds raised from the fundraiser and the plunge will go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for over 3,000 athletes in the state. Contribution and involvement helps athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives and have a sense of inclusion in the community.