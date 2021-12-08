As forecasts show Reno to receive the first winter storm of the year, many may not be aware of how to properly care for their outside gas meter.
NV Energy wants to make sure locals take care and use their outside gas meter properly by providing some winter gas safety tips.
A few things everyone should think of are:
- On your gas meter outside, keep it free of snow and use a broom to remove the snow as to not damage the meter. Do not use a shovel or other tools to remove ice or snow.
- In extreme high elevations where 2+ feet of snow is the norm; residents may want to consider engineered shelters to protect their meter from snow and ice that may fall from the roof.
- For NV Energy gas customers in Reno-Sparks, keeping the meter clear with a broom should be enough.
- Do not use the gas meter to hang a garden hose or other tools.
- Shrubs, snow, and debris can block the path to your meter. When plowing, snow blowing or shoveling, do not push or pile snow around your meter. Keeping a clear path to your gas meter allows our employees to perform routine maintenance and gives first responders quick access in an emergency.
- Gutters and overhangs accumulate ice, which could break off and damage a meter — or melt during the day and freeze in regulator vents at night. Safely remove ice accumulation when possible.
- Never box in or wrap your meter with insulation, blankets, or plastic — gas meters require open air around them to allow the regulator to work properly.
- Do not heat your home with an oven or stove as this can release dangerous carbon monoxide into the home.
- High hot water temperatures can be hazardous for small children and senior adults. NV Energy recommends the water temperature settings on water heaters be set at the normal or mid-range areas.
(NV Energy assisted in this report.)