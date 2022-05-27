The unofficial start of summer is here. Memorial Day brings a three-day weekend and lots of demand for camping.
"The weather is nice, people want to get out, they want to get out and enjoy the outdoors and do some camping with the family, so it's really exciting," Nick Steuer, Park Ranger at Davis Creek Regional Park said.
The holiday weekend is the first chance for many to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Davis Creek brings visitors from other states but most of the campers are locals.
"You feel like you're far away even though you're close," Bret Beach, Carson City resident said. "We're only 15 minutes from our house but you get out here, you're in the trees, and you feel like you're away."
Ciara Clark and her family arrived from Carson City on Thursday, so they got a head-start on the weekend. The park includes hiking trails and a fishing pond.
"We'll do some fishing and the kids will all fish and my husband should be here soon, so that'll be fun," Clark said. "It's his birthday weekend and then we'll just have the remembrance of all our soldiers that have lost their lives and everything else."
Of course, the weather in northern Nevada can be warm or cool, so they made sure to look at the forecast ahead of time.
"This is a nice weekend but usually it's a lot colder, so Nevada born and raised here," Clark said. "It's usually snowing, so you're like 'Yay!'"
The weather can change quickly though. Washoe Valley is known for its wind. Steuer says people should secure their trash and tents just in case the wind does pick up.
"We do recommend bigger stakes, so maybe go to Walmart and get a set of larger stakes to keep your tent staked down because when the wind does pick up, sometimes we do see tents blowing around," Steuer said.
Washoe Lake State Park does not take reservations, so people are encouraged to call ahead to make sure campsites are available before they leave. Wind is also problematic there, at times.
"We don't have a whole lot of motorized boating, right now, but with kayaks and canoes and things like that, definitely always have your life jacket and be aware that the winds can pick up," Jennifer Dawson, Park Supervisor at Washoe Lake State Park said.
Mark Baldassari and his wife are visiting from Santa Clara. They are finishing a two-week trip that includes camping at Washoe Lake.
"We just love the desert and the beautiful views and last week we were in Virginia City and now we're at Washoe Lake," Baldassari said. "I'm working remotely from the trailer on the road and still keeping up with Teams meetings and teleconferencing."
Campers are encouraged to be aware of bear activity. Davis Creek Regional Park has food lockers and bear-proof garbage cans. Campfires are allowed but people are encouraged to be responsible. The fire should not be higher than your knees. People should have a bucket and a shovel. When they put the fire out with water, they should stir it with the shovel until it is cold to the touch.