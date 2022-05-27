Memorial Day Weekend is kicking off and there's some events going on around Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe.

First, the RTC wants to remind the public that Washoe County administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.

RTC’s transit services will operate on a Sunday-level schedule.

RTC Regional Connector will not operate and RTC customer service will also be closed.

City of Reno administrative offices will also be closed on Monday, May 30, 2022 in observance of Memorial Day.

All City of Reno recreation facilities and pools will be closed as well on May 30. You can visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.

A portion of the Truckee River path will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on 5/31 and 6/1/2022.

The closed area will be between Fisherman’s and Gateway parks for path maintenance under the bridges. Detours will be in place.

If you are planning on being outside this Memorial Day weekend, the US Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) has given some tips on how to stay safe.

“We anticipate a large influx of visitors to the Lake Tahoe Basin this Memorial Day weekend,” said Public Affairs Specialist, Lisa Herron.

“Visitors should expect crowded roads, parking areas, trails, trailheads and recreation areas. To ensure an enjoyable weekend, plan ahead, know before your go, pack your patience, arrive early, and always recreate responsibly.”

Most National Forest beaches and campgrounds at Lake Tahoe opened in mid-May, but some backcountry campgrounds, recreation sites, forest gates and forest roads are still closed.

Check opening dates on the LTBMU Recreation Conditions Report and be sure to reserve campsites in advance. Forest gates and forest roads and are in the process of opening.

Check opening dates on the LTBMU Motor Vehicle Use Maps.

The Tallac Historic Site and Taylor Creek Visitor Center officially open on June 2, but the grounds are open. Until these sites fully open, some services such as restrooms and trash removal are unavailable so plan ahead and pack out all trash. Where pets are allowed, always clean up after them and be sure to pack out doggie bags. Until parking lots open, park vehicles off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates.

For more tips on how to plan for holiday weekend camping, see below.

2:11 Campgrounds Stay Busy for Memorial Day Weekend The unofficial start of summer is here. Memorial Day brings a three-day weekend and lots of …

Campfires, Charcoal and Fireworks

Wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility! Residents and visitors should do their part to keep Tahoe wildfire ready. If you see something, say something by reporting illegal activity to 911 immediately. Learn how to get prepared, get informed and get involved at tahoelivingwithwildfire.com.

National Forest lands at Lake Tahoe are under year-round fire restrictions. Wood and charcoal fires are only permitted within provided metal fire rings and grills in open, developed campgrounds. Unless restricted, propane stoves and appliances with on/off valves are allowed with a valid CA Campfire Permit.

All types of personal use fireworks are illegal in the Lake Tahoe Basin because of the wildfire danger they pose to our communities. Please do Lake Tahoe forests a favor and leave fireworks at home.

Bears

Lake Tahoe is bear country. Help keep Tahoe bears wild by properly securing food, garbage, and other scented items. Never approach bears or cubs, always keep your distance. Don’t feed bears or other wildlife, it’s illegal. Feeding wildlife encourages them enter human occupied areas to seek out human food and garbage and disturbs their natural feeding habits. Bear canisters are highly recommended in the backcountry. Visit TahoeBears.org for more helpful information.

Cold Water

Cold water shock is real and can be life-threatening. Visitors should exercise caution when swimming and participating in water activities at Lake Tahoe. Wearing a life jacket even if you’re a strong swimmer significantly increases your chance of survival. Visit these links to learn more about cold water safety and how to prevent cold water shock.

Caldor Fire Area

Recreationists should use caution when recreating in the 2021 Caldor Fire area. Burned landscapes present numerous safety hazards that either did not exist prior to the fire or have been worsened by the effects of the fire. Hikers and mountain bikers should be on the lookout for falling trees and limbs. Read more at go.usa.gov/xzzaf.

Leave No Trace

Trash and debris left behind can be harmful and even fatal to wildlife. It represents a human health hazard and degrades Lake Tahoe. Every year volunteers pick up thousands of pounds of trash left behind after holiday weekends. Plan ahead and bring a trash bag in case trash cans and dumpsters are full or not available. Become part of the solution. Pack out your own garbage. Learn more about Leave No Trace Principles at lnt.org/.

Backcountry Safety

Backcountry enthusiasts should always tell a family member or friend where they are going, when they expect to return and stick to the plan. Always check the weather before heading out. Sturdy footwear, proper clothing and gear is essential, and an old-fashioned paper map and compass can come in handy. Always travel with a buddy, never alone. Keep in mind that mobile devices may not work in remote areas. Develop an emergency plan in case you cannot call for help.

Weather

Weather in the mountains can change rapidly. Summers are typically warm in the afternoon and cold at night. Afternoon thunderstorms are normal, and snow is possible during any month of the year. Be prepared for changeable weather and bring clothing that will keep you warm and dry. Always check the forecast before heading out and follow the National Weather Service on social media for the latest updates.

Memorial Day Events

Be sure to mark your calendar for both the Southern and Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemeteries. All events hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS) will be held in-person. The timeline for the weekend is as follows:

Flag-In - Saturday, May 28th

This year, Flag-In volunteers will receive a commemorative “Thank You” pin, while supplies last. Volunteer groups or individuals who do not want to miss their special gift, are advised to arrive early or on time. South: 7 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the Chapel Courtyard area. North: 8:30 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Volunteers are asked to assemble in the paved area at the pavilion.



Special Forces Ceremony – Sunday, May 29th

South ONLY: 10:00 a.m. Assemble near the fountain in the Memorial Garden.

Memorial Day Ceremony – Monday, May 30th

South: 1 p.m. at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City, Nevada. Give yourself time for parking!

North: 11 a.m. at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 14 Veteran’s Way in Fernley, Nevada.

Memorial Day events at NNVMC are held in partnership with the Nevada Veterans Coalition.

(The City of Reno, City of Sparks, RTC of Washoe County, US Forest Service and Nevada Department of Veterans Services contributed to this story.)