This weekend, Lake Tahoe got another round of snow.
Tourism officials say it all adds up to a robust economic boost for the area, as more people plan to visit Tahoe to enjoy the snow.
Lake Tahoe is both busy during the summer and winter months, even though in the winter we see less foot traffic.
Winter weather in Tahoe for some means they get to take out their winter sports gear once again, for others the sight of a snow-covered Tahoe is just enough.
Jen Lombard, a Napa, California resident says, "Summer's the best but we got lucky this time because the snow just dumped yesterday so it's just perfect...the snow is perfect."
Officials say the snow they got recently is setting up Lake Tahoe to have an even bigger economic boost this winter season. And even though the winter months bring in only about 30 percent of the annual tourists at Lake Tahoe they tend to spend more money overall.
Carol Chaplin, the President & CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority explains "People that come in the winter tend to spend a little bit more actually because they're also winter sports enthusiasts which is a little bit more expensive."
However, those who don’t partake in winter sports still find joy in being within the Tahoe area. Lombard mentions "I don’t ski or snowboard, but it doesn't matter there's so much to do here. You have the casinos you have the great restaurants go to the top of the mountain which I'm going to do this afternoon."
Officials say they see a lot of tourism internationally and from California.
Those from California say a trip to Tahoe is very convenient for them to take. Lombard says, "Three hours from Napa, I mean that's the greatest thing about California is that we can go one way and go to the beach and go another way and go to the snow." But Lombard also says she doesn't have the right car for the snow, so sometimes it can be harder to get around after a storm.
Officials say the snow isn't just setting them up for a great ski season, but also a strong start into the summer.
Carol Chaplin tells us about the lake level for the previous year "The Lake was a little bit low and so I don't anticipate that happening this year."
Even though officials say, sometimes getting too much snow can make it harder for people to visit Lake Tahoe, but they are grateful for how much water content the snow provides the lake.