The University of Nevada, Reno Ski Team participated in a 'meet and ski' at Sky Tavern on Saturday.
The team trained on the race hill in the morning and then joined up with Sky Tavern members for a "Meet and Ski" after regular lessons were completed.
"This is very exciting for Sky Tavern members because it gives our younger athletes, maybe someone who is just learning to ski, an opportunity to meet an advanced athlete who is inspiring and motivational." said Mike Savage, Sky Tavern's own level 500 certified race coach. The Sky Tavern family is thrilled to welcome the Wolf Pack to the mountain!
Team members also signed autographs and took pictures with those in attendance.