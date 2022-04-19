The Reno-Tahoe International Airport does not require passengers and employees to wear masks anymore. It comes after a federal judge in Florida ruled that the CDC did not have the authority to put a federal mask requirement in place for air travel and public transit.
"We're really excited that people get to make that choice and we welcome seeing people both with masks on and with masks off and we just want to give you the best travel experience, possible," Stacey Sunday, Director of Corporate Communications for the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority said.
Passengers immediately embraced the idea of removing the masks in the airport. Many airlines have already announced that do not require masks on airplanes, too.
"I noticed, it seemed that everyone at the airport, both workers and people, were happy," Becky Tarrh, Granbury, Texas resident said. Everybody was smiling. It was great to see people's faces."
The federal mask requirement caused many altercations between passengers and the people who had to enforce the mandates. Often times, the flight attendants had to deal with the issue.
"They seemed so much more relaxed, today, so that was awesome," Tarrh said. "They seemed like they were actually enjoying it, today, and were glad to say it's optional."
Tarrh estimates that about 90% of her flight chose not to wear masks. Still, many passengers are going to continue to wear masks.
"I'm really wearing a mask just for family members," Chan Hellman, Tulsa, Oklahoma resident said "I've had all the vaccinations and boosters, so as I'm traveling cross-country, I think it's still just prudent."
Mask mandates could vary from place to place and depending which airline you choose. That is why some passengers who are not wearing masks still have one on-hand.
"We brought one with us just to be on the safe side and there was a few people still wearing them but for the most part, everybody seemed to be enjoying it without them," Stoney Standridge, Cleveland, Tennessee resident said.
"Certain airlines might still be requiring that, so we would recommend you check with your airline and then you also might just want to pack a mask with you," Sunday said. "You don't know, based on your destination and what airport you're landing in, if there's going to be a mask requirement there."
Tereza Korabova arrived in Reno after an international flight from the Czech Republic. Her first flight landed in San Francisco. She says the 11-hour flight required passengers to wear a mask.
"In San Francisco, you still have to wear them but when we were leaving, the steward told us we can decide if we want to wear it or not," Korabova said.
Public transit in Reno and Sparks is also allowing passengers to go maskless. The Regional Transportation Commission is not requiring its passengers to wear a face covering at the bus stations or on the buses.
"Based on recommendations from the CDC and the TSA, masks are no longer required on transit but if people would like to continue wearing them, they're more than welcome to do so," Lauren Ball, Public Information Officer for RTC said.
Officials are asking people to be understanding to people who decide to wear masks and show kindness to each other.