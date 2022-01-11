At its regular public meeting, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees re-elected Dr. Angela Taylor to serve as president of the Board for 2022.
Trustee Dr. Diane Nicolet was elected to serve as vice president of the Board, and Trustee Ellen Minetto was elected to serve as clerk.
“Last year was a challenging year, and we have a lot of work to do this year with more challenges ahead for our District,” said President Dr. Taylor. “I know my fellow trustees and I are committed to work better together as a team on behalf of our 62,000 students, their families, and our 8,000 staff members. I appreciate the trust and confidence that my colleagues have shown in me and look forward to a great year ahead.”
“I congratulate President Dr. Taylor on her re-election to the presidency of the board,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “Over the years, I have deeply appreciated her leadership and dedication to our District, and I value her experience in leading the Board.”
Dr. Taylor has served on the WCSD Board of Trustees since 2014, representing District E, and has served as president of the Board three times previously. She earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership. Additionally, she holds a master’s degree in Public Administration and Policy (MPA) and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, all from the University of Nevada, Reno.
While at Nevada, she served in several senior-level leadership positions, including Senior Associate Director of Athletics, Assistant Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations, and Associate Vice President for Student Success Services.
Dr. Taylor has served on numerous committees, task forces and boards for the University, the local community, and nationally. Most recently, she has served as either a board or advisory board member for the Access to Healthcare Network of Nevada, Education Alliance of Washoe County, Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, Junior League of Reno, and Nevada System of Higher Education.
Trustee Nicolet began her term in January 2021 representing District G, an At-Large area comprised of the western portion of Washoe County and Incline Village.
Vice President Dr. Nicolet retired from Truckee Meadows Community College where she served as the Director of the E.L. Cord Foundation Child Care Center located on the Truckee Meadows Community College-Dandini campus. Diane Nicolet received her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Northern Colorado. Subsequently, she received a master’s degree in teaching from Webster College and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Ellen Minetto represents District B, and previously worked as a music teacher for 31 years before retiring in July 2018. She spent much of her career in the Washoe County School District, where she taught at Silver Lake Elementary School, Roger Corbett Elementary School, and Virginia Palmer Elementary School. Having served as a teacher for so long, Trustee Minetto has a deep understanding of the needs of students, families, and teachers in the District. She is passionate about being a voice for all children. She grew up in Moscow, Idaho with two educator parents. She graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in music performance.
Also serving on the Board of Trustees are Jeff Church (District A), Adam Mayberry (District F), Joe Rodriguez (District C), and Beth Smith (District D).
(The Washoe County School District assisted in this report.)