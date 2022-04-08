Weather Alert

...Breezy with Near Record High Temperatures through Friday... ...Cold Spring Storm with High Wind Potential and Sierra Snowfall Possible Monday and Monday Night... * Our unseasonable warmth continues Friday with our daytime highs running 15-20 degrees higher than average. These are the type of temperatures expected for early June instead of early April. Record highs are possible through Friday with a 30 to 40 percent chance to tie or break our current daily records. * Westerly zephyr winds of 20-30 mph on Friday will shift northerly behind a passing cold front on Saturday. Very dry conditions with the winds on Friday may create localized critical fire conditions. Now's the time of year to be mindful of activities that may spark a fire. Temperatures will cool nearly 15 degrees on Saturday behind the front. * Early next week, a stronger Pacific storm will bring a sharp return to winter conditions. Winds could be strong Monday with potential for damaging gusts in parts of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada. Snow is expected to develop in the Sierra by Monday afternoon, with lighter snow spreading into lower elevations through Monday night. High temperatures early next week will be cooler by more than 30 degrees compared to this week's warm spell, with widespread freezing conditions likely Monday and Tuesday nights. Now is the time to prepare for this major change back to winter weather. Secure loose outdoor items before the winds increase Monday, and have sufficient food, water, warm clothing and emergency supplies handy in case of power outages. Anyone planning travel in the Sierra Monday through early Tuesday can expect slick travel conditions and delays with chain controls.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Road and air travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be along the US-395 and I-580 corridor. Gusty winds and dry conditions may result in a period of localized critical fire conditions, so avoid activities that may spark a fire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&