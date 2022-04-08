NextEra Energy Resources presented a check to the University of Nevada, Reno's Nevada Institute for Sustainability (NVIS) at the Harry Reid Engineering Lab on campus today. Students were also invited to the event to receive a firsthand look at what it takes to operate their own solar energy center.
The $75,000 donation will provide the NextEraNVIS greater ability for research as well as curriculum to teach the next generation of the sustainable energy industry in northern Nevada.
Students were given training to operate NextEra Energy Resources’ renewable energy trainer – a training platform that simulates supervisory operations of solar energy as it makes its way to the power grid – allowing for a holistic and hands-on application of their education.
Also thanks to the donation, the University will now offer a minor in sustainability, online graduate certificate programs for working professionals and new programs for current and future students who are interested in becoming part of the growing renewable industry.
“We believe in giving back to the communities where we develop our renewable energy projects, so we’re pleased to work with the University of Nevada, Reno to educate the next generation of the renewables workforce,” said Samjhana Shrestha, NextEra's Senior Project Manager of Development.
“This opportunity allows us to collaborate on research in the renewable energy sector that will continue to bring projects that provide good-paying jobs and homegrown energy.”
(NextEra Energy Resources, University of Nevada, Reno)