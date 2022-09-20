NAME: Wade Bradshaw
AGE: 50
PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan
DAY JOB: Electronics Technician
EDUCATION: Associates in Electronics and Bachelors in Information Technology
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: All my life
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have an Information Technology background which allows me to analyze and ask critical questions to bring all sides of the issues facing our community. As an electronic claims coordinator for the Fiscal Agent for Nevada Medicaid, I conducted provider training workshops for the State of Nevada, allowing me to solve problems collaboratively. Currently, I work with a multi-national staff in a global company which has prepared me for the diversity of our county.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
With my fellow Board members, my 1st priority would be to understand the strategic plan and spending priorities. One area of focus will be deferred maintenance of city assets such as roads, buildings and parks since maintenance, when unattended costs even more. The America Rescue Funds was used to accelerate capital projects budgeted in future years so I would like to see some of the freed-up funds deployed in repairing city assets whether it is roads or parks or buildings. Getting a handle on the city budget and prioritizing spending for the majority benefit would be my priority.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING YOUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
It is difficult to isolate the challenges of a growing county into one issue. Growth by itself causes issues which need to be managed carefully so that it is aligned with what constituents want, it fits into the zoning ordinances and does not exceed the available infrastructure supporting the projected growth including sufficient water resources, asset maintenance, fire and sheriff capabilities so Carson City remains a healthy and safe city. I have suggested that we coordinate a public forum on where we are, where we hope to be in 5 years and what safeguards we need to preserve what we love most about Carson City in a fiscally responsible way. I think a shared vision and engagement of all stakeholders will lead to success.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a part of the generation who will live with the Board’s policies made now therefore, I will be forward-thinking and fiscally responsible so that Carson City will retain its charm and rich heritage for generations to come.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
I would accept the results of this election as the Clerk/Recorder in Carson City has always been transparent and complied with the current legislature.