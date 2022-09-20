NAME: Stacey Giomi
AGE: 60
PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan
DAY JOB: Director of Facilities & Emergency Preparedness for a statewide non-profit that provides medical and dental services to uninsured, underinsured, Medicare, and geographically isolated patients (Nevada Health Centers).
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science Degree in Public/Fire Administration, Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Prevention Technology
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 45 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I’ve spent my entire career in public service. Nearly 32 years with the Carson City Fire Department – retiring a Fire Chief & Emergency Management Director. I was elected to the Carson City Board of Supervisors in 2019. Since 2015, I have experience in property management, real estate, construction, and emergency planning in my role with Nevada Health Centers.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
In my estimation, the most important job of an elected official is to provide for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of this community. Elected officials cannot get tunnel vision and focus on only one issue as our community has many priorities. I do plan to focus on public safety, infrastructure improvements, updating our master plan and ensuring that Carson City is a great place to live, work, and play.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING YOUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
In a recent survey, Carson City residents listed affordable housing, homelessness and growth management as the biggest problems. In just the past few weeks, the Board of Supervisors has approved a public/private partnership to provide for 160 units of senior and work force housing that will break ground in September. We have approved a plan to address homelessness through a multifaceted approach that brings together the city, non-profits, and faith-based organizations to move people out of homelessness into self-sufficiency. The city has had a growth management ordinance since 1979, but I think too many people are not aware of the ordinance or how it works. We need to do a better job of communicating how the growth management ordinance benefits both existing and new residents.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
It is important for voters to know that I have a long history of service to others, and I bring that history along with my compassion, integrity and leadership skills to the job of Carson City Supervisor.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes, absolutely.