The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is celebrating the lasting and life-changing contributions of educators during National Educator Appreciation Week from May 1 through May 7.
The annual event provides an opportunity for school districts, families, students, and communities to honor the work of educators who support learning for students of all ages throughout the year.
“The work of our outstanding educators has a sweeping, positive impact on our children, families, and community,” said WCSD Board President Dr. Angie Taylor. “They teach, encourage, nurture, and care for our students during the most formative years of their lives, and their contributions to our community cannot be underestimated. I join with the entire District in applauding their tremendous work on behalf of our students and families and I appreciate all they do every day.”
Some 4,000 educators in WCSD work every day to support and nurture students as they learn, adapting to each student’s needs and abilities, and providing the supports and resources they need to succeed academically, socially, and emotionally in school and later in life.
“I am proud of our educators who spend each and every day in our classrooms and schools, sharing their knowledge and skills with our students,” said WCSD Superintendent Dr. Kristen McNeill. “They support student learning at every level, age, and ability for each of our 62,000 students. I know how difficult these last two years have been for our educators and I deeply appreciate all they have done for our students and families.”
There are a variety of celebrations for educators and their families during this special week:
- The Education Alliance is offering educators and their families a "Buy One Get One" ticket offer when the Reno Aces take on the Round Rock Express on May 5 at 6:35 p.m. The Aces will recognize educators at the game. Each ticket is half priced and offered in pairs of two.
- Greater Nevada Credit Union solicited nominations for outstanding educators and will present $500 to classrooms chosen by the winners each day during Educator Appreciation Week. Winners will also receive gift cards and four tickets to the Reno Aces game on May 6.
- Coupons from area business owners showing their appreciation for educators
In 1944, Arkansas schoolteacher Mattye White Woodridge first wrote to politicians and educational professionals about the demand for a day to appreciate teachers. However, it wasn’t for nearly a decade until the idea was introduced to Congress by Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1953, she was successful in convincing lawmakers to adopt the day.