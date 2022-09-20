NAME: William “Scott” Hoen
AGE: 66
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican running in a nonpartisan race for Carson City Clerk Recorder
DAY JOB: Title Insurance Executive
EDUCATION: Bachelor’s of Arts - Lewis and Clark College, MBA – Pepperdine University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: Five Years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: My BA and MBA educational background coupled with my over thirty years in the title insurance industry working with Recorders offices AND being an actual Carson City Election Poll Worker provides me with the management, leadership, and technology skills to do this full-time job immediately. I have settled estates and would be Carson City’s best choice to be the Public Administrator with the 15-20 cases that occur monthly. I have been the CEO of a real estate technology company with hundreds of employees and multimillion dollar budgets therefore understand the budgeting process for the $1.5 million budget and managing the staff I will be responsible for.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Provide the best customer service experience to everyone in Carson City dealing with a secure and fair election. Title Fraud is rampant and I want to educate our citizens what they can do to protect their valuable home asset using public record data. Original records in the office need to be stored appropriately, scanned, and digitized for easy public access.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am the most qualified candidate with actual title insurance experience on the recorder’s side and was an election poll worker working with staff, equipment and software.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes