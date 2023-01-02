Weather Alert

...Another Weak System Today Followed by a Bigger Storm Wednesday and Thursday... TODAY: * The system that brought snow to the region last night has departed, but snow-covered roads and chain controls exist region-wide. Be sure to leave extra time for the commute this morning. * Another weak system will bring renewed snow showers this afternoon and evening to the Sierra and northeast CA, mainly from Tahoe north, in addition to far northwest Nevada north of Gerlach. Snow totals will generally be under one inch. STRONGER STORM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY PM: * Winds across Sierra ridgelines will increase Wednesday afternoon and peak overnight with gusts likely to exceed 100 mph. Winds down on the valley floors do not look overly strong but typical wind prone areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake could experience gusts above 40 mph Wednesday evening and night. * Rain and snow return to the region Wednesday through Thursday night. There will be some breaks, especially for areas east of the Sierra Wednesday afternoon and evening between the warmer and colder portions of the storm. * Snow levels will be tricky with this storm and there may be a period Wednesday afternoon when they rise to 6500-7500 feet in the Sierra, but stay near 4000-4500 feet in western Nevada. This is a situation where rain occurs around Lake Tahoe while snow or a rain/snow mix occurs in western Nevada valleys. A cold front will drop snow levels below 5000 feet Wednesday night in the Sierra, but help lift snow levels into the 4500-5000 foot range by mid-morning Thursday for western Nevada. * Total snow projections for this storm range from 2 to 3 feet along the Sierra crest and 6 to 12 inches for the Tahoe Basin and foothills of the eastern Sierra, to several inches on valley floors, mainly near and west of US-95. * Snow is most likely to arrive at the tail end of the Wednesday morning commute (around 8 am) for the Greater Reno/Sparks/Carson City/Minden areas and continue through midday. Another period of snow is expected late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, before snow begins to mix with rain below 5000 feet by mid-morning. The Thursday morning commute is likely to be slick and hazardous once again. * If you have travel plans through the Sierra, prepare for winter weather driving conditions ahead of time and try to avoid the worst conditions. Several additional storms are lined up for the weekend and into next week.