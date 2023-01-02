Washoe County Emergency Management is opening a County-managed and Red Cross-supported warming center at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center located at 4590 S Virginia St. in Reno for residents without power, as the region faces a continued period of cold temperatures.
While NV Energy hopes to have a large number of customers’ power restored by the end of today, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
The warming center will open tonight at 6 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
Canteen services including coffee, tea, water, and snacks will be available, along with opportunities to charge cell phones and other devices. Washoe County Regional Animal Services is providing water and a few crates for any pets that may need to warm up as well.
The Convention Center will be available for use as a warming center through January 3 at 6 p.m.
Additionally, The Row and Peppermill Reno are offering discounted rates with no resort fee to those without power. Use booking code “SNOW23” to receive the special rate at The Row and “HSNO” at the Peppermill. Be prepared to show a local ID.
Residents who have heat are asked to shelter in place. Check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially if they are elderly or if you think their power might be out. Those without power should consider staying with friends or family if that option exists.
While crews continue working around the clock, removing snow and debris from the roadways, emergency managers recommend staying off the road, if possible. If travel is unavoidable, dial 511 or visit nvroads.com to check Nevada state road conditions before driving.
Carson City:
Carson City will open a warming shelter today at the Carson City Multi-Purpose Athletic Center (MAC) at 1860 Russell Way, Carson City, NV 89706 and remain open to residents until 8:00 PM this evening.
The MAC building has electricity and restrooms available for residents.
Douglas County:
Douglas County is activating an emergency warming shelter for Douglas County residents on January 1, 2023 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada, 89410.
The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice. Another round of storms is predicted to hit the region later in the week. Several residents remain without power and freezing temperatures are expected.
Douglas County is activating an additional emergency warming area for Douglas County residents on January 2, 2023, near the Topaz Ranch Estates at the East Fork Fire Protection District Station 4 in Wellington. The address is 1476 Albite Road, Wellington, NV 89444. The warming area will remain open until further notice and will provide water, coffee, and charging capabilities. Another round of storms is predicted to hit the region later in the week. Some residents remain without power and freezing temperatures are expected. To contact the warming area, please call 775-783-6497.
To contact the community center, please call (775) 782-5500.
For citizens planning to stay in the shelter, a Douglas County identification is required for entry.
Additionally, plan to bring clothing, medication, toiletries, baby food, formula, diapers, etc. Pets will be redirected to the animal shelter upon arrival and Animal Control will arrange for pick up.
For more information on how Douglas County is responding to current impacts related to the storm, you can visit their webpage.
Lyon County:
Due to ongoing power outages Lyon County has opened a warming shelter in Dayton at the Dayton Senior Center located at 320 Old Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton, NV 89403.
Lyon County residents needing assistance with supportive medical devices due to the power outage may come to the warming shelter.
The warming shelter will remain open until NV Energy restores power to the area.
Storey County:
Storey County has opened a warming center at the Virginia City Fire Station on C Street. The center is in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station and has a place to charge cell phones. Please bring water, snacks and your cell phone power cords.
Washoe County:
While it is not a warming center, the Peppermill is offering discounted rooms for displaced local residents in the Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Gardnerville, and Minden areas through January 5.
Rates will be $45 for North/West rooms, $65 for Peppermill Tower, and $115 for Tuscany Tower. Call 866.821.9996 and use code HSNO.
For those still without power in Washoe County, The ROW is offering a $60 room rate and NO resort fees. Be prepared to show local ID. Group code: Snow23
Minden:
In collaboration with Douglas County Emergency Management, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe has put a warming area in place at the Harvey’s Convention Center Pre-Function area to assist those without power.
Beginning January 1, 2023, the warming area will open.
From 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. the casino will provide coffee, hot and cold water, along with power strips and tables. Signage to help locate the area will be throughout the casino.
Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, 18 Hwy 50, Stateline, NV 89449
Yerington:
The City of Yerington has opened a warming shelter at the James Sanford Community Center located at the Yerington City Hall, 14 East Goldfield Ave.
With the current power outages in the area and freezing temperatures, the facility is open to anyone who needs to shelter outside of their home.
Pets are welcome but must either be in a crate or on a leash. For any person who would like to visit the shelter but does not have transportation, the Yerington Police Department will provide transportation if necessary.
To request a ride please contact the non-emergency Lyon County Dispatch number at 775-463-6620.