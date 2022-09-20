NAME: Adam R. Mayberry
AGE: 52
PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan
DAY JOB: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue Communications Manager
EDUCATION: B.S. Aviation Business Administration, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University & M.A. Political Science, University of Nevada, Reno
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 52-years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have a nearly 30-year diverse public service career in Nevada working for multiple agencies and understand the inner workings of local governments. I have served on local governing and non-profit boards. I am a native Nevadan and a product of public education. I teach Political Science part-time at Truckee Meadows Community College I was appointed to the Washoe County School Board in November 2021 to serve the remainder of a term. I have a B.S. in Aviation Business Administration, and a M.A. in Political Science with a focus on American Politics. I am also a single father to children enrolled in our schools.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Improving academic performance of our students by ensuring our students and teachers have the resources they need.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Undoubtedly, teacher and support staff hiring and retention. A priority for me is to address recruitment and retainment of our staff at all levels of the organization. We must find additional sources internally, and work with the Nevada Legislature and state partners for better outcomes when it comes to education funding and teacher pay.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
My personal commitment to be responsive and accessible to my voters and the WCSD Family.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
YES