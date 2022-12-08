Carson City Health and Human Services is reporting 49 RSV cases from November 27 through December 3 in Carson City, Douglas, and Lyon Counties, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of October to 225. The number of cases that have been reported to CCHHS is about 7% higher this year compared to the same timeframe last year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
RSV can spread when:
* An infected person coughs or sneezes.
* You get virus droplets from a cough or sneeze in your eyes, nose, or mouth.
* You have direct contact with the virus, like kissing the face of a child with RSV.
* You touch a surface that has the virus on it, like a doorknob, and then touch your face before washing your hands.
Symptoms of RSV usually include:
* Runny nose;
* Decrease in appetite;
* Coughing;
* Sneezing;
* Fever; and
* Wheezing.
Take the following steps to help prevent the spread of RSV:
* Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
* Avoid close contact, such as kissing, shaking hands, and sharing cups and eating utensils with others.
* Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs with a household disinfectant and mobile devices with an alcohol wipe.
Several respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, flu, and the common cold are spreading. Health officials warn it is possible to contract more than one respiratory illness at a time and recovering from one does not provide protection against other respiratory illnesses.
(Carson City Health and Human Services)