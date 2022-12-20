In its latest report, the Washoe County Health District says six people have died with flu-related symptoms, in the week ending December 10.
Also, 39 people were hospitalized with the flu, for now 173 total patients.
The health district also previously said that the county added 263 new RSV cases from November 27-December 3.
Flu viruses are thought to spread mainly by droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze, or talk and can spread up to others up to 6 feet away.