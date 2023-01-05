Starting this week, the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) – Sexual Health Program is offering walk-in, or same-day appointments to anyone in Washoe County on a first-come, first-served basis.
WCHD offers a multitude of free or low-cost, confidential sexual health services, education and provider resources:
* Testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STI)
* HIV testing and linkage to care services
* Pregnancy testing
* Birth control methods & counseling
* Confidential teen health services
* Testing and treatment of vaginal and bladder infections
* Free condoms
* Information about mpox (formerly “monkeypox”)
The Health District’s Sexual Health program is considered a Safe Space, which means that confidential and non-judgmental services are provided by trained staff to all ages, abilities, gender and gender expressions, language spoken and residency or documentation status.
For more information on sexual health services provided by WCHD, go to www.washoecounty.gov/SexualHealth.
Good news! The Family Planning and Sexual Health Clinic is now accepting walk-ins daily! Check out the walk-ins schedule on the below graphic and visit the website to learn more about their services: https://t.co/82LHIsEKGP pic.twitter.com/Raxv421inZ— Washoe County Health District (@WashoeHealth) January 4, 2023
