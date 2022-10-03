October 3 Update:

As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September.

Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.

“This card is one more option for Nevadans and is available to everyone. We hope it is a benefit for those who may be uninsured, underinsured or have a high deductible plan,” said Beth Slamowitz, PharmD, Senior Policy Advisor on Pharmacy for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Nevadans can enroll for the ArrayRx Discount Card at ArrayRxCard.com. The program is free for everyone, and each member of a family can enroll for their own unique subscriber ID number.

------------------------------------------

Original Story From September 22:

On Thursday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced a free prescription drug discount card for all Nevadans called ArrayRx.

All Nevadans will be able to enroll for the free discount card, regardless of age or income.

The governor's office says using the digital card can help Nevadans save up to 80% on certain medications.

During the Governor’s State of the State address in February, he announced Nevada would be joining Oregon and Washington in a program to reduce prescription drug costs through the implementation of a statewide drug discount card.

(The Governor's Office contributed to this report.)