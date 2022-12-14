Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center has opened a new pediatric inpatient care unit.
The opening comes amid of a rise of area RSV cases.
The care unit can treat common pediatric conditions such as respiratory distress, dehydration, allergic reactions, gastrointestinal concerns, infections, pain, and more.
The pediatric unit is located at Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center at 625 Innovation Drive in Reno, at the corner of Longley Lane and Double R Blvd.
The hospital also has a 24/7 emergency department. Wait times can be found online at nnsierra.com/er.
(Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center contributed to this report.)