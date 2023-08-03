Our Someone 2 Know was recently recognized as "Nevada Young Entrepreneur of The Year" by the Small Business Administration. A graduate of University of Nevada, Reno, she loves all forms of art and now combines her talent with technology - to create designs for others.
One look around the office of Sadie Fienberg and you'll notice a lot of butterflies. After all, her business is called Butterfly Creative Projects. "Actually (there is) a whole story behind the butterfly part of it, which is really fun and exciting."
It has to do with the four stages of metamorphosis, Fienberg shares. Like the process her creative agency uses working with clients to develop graphic, web, and email designs. "There's the egg, which is the equivalent in my project stage is the idea stage.”
With phases in between, until -
"And then the butterfly is the beautiful launch at the end of the metamorphosis and that's when we launch the project.”
Fienberg got started with jobs in graphic design and marketing, plus, "I'd been doing contract work, like on the side, since I was in college, for people just like random projects and I’ve been building it since I was in college and doing it as Sadie, just me.”
In 2021 the business officially became Butterfly Creative Projects, and in 2023 a prestigious award - “Young Entrepreneur of The Year from the U.S. Small Business Administration".
A special ceremony in Las Vegas, a unique award - and certificates of recognition from the governor, Nevada’s Congress and Senate. It was "a pretty rigorous process,” Sadie recalls, “I had to get ten letters of recommendation, I had to do a bunch of essay questions, I had to fill out some crazy applications and show five years of financials."
Feinberg is no stranger to hard work.
"I call myself a solo-preneur, because I come in here just trying to be a boss and do the dang thing all day, every day.”
And doing the dang-thing by herself means Sadie wears all the hats.
"Sometimes you gotta put on your bookkeeping hat and put your receipts in, sometimes you have to put on your marketing hat and come up with a plan to get yourself more business, then you have to be creative for your clients.”
And the client list for Butterfly Creative Projects keeps growing, which is right on track with Fienberg's plans. "I think the next natural, awesome, progression will be to half a real life office space where people can come together."
###
Like so many people these days, Sadie works from her home office - for now.
To learn more about Butterfly Creative Projects and if you would like to learn more about support programs offered by the Small Business Administration, check the links below.
Butterfly Creative Projects https://www.butterflycreativeprojects.com/
Small Business Administration - https://www.sba.gov/