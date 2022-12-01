Our Someone 2 Know lives in Carson City, where she devotes herself to making very special jewelry.
Amy Paige hand picks the all-natural elements to aid in healing, calmness and stress relief. Natural minerals, stones and crystals are all you will find in the jewelry; mindfully chosen, from the earth.
"The gemstones have been here longer than people and so, when they come from the ground."
For seven years, Ms. Paige has been hand-making her gemstone jewelry, with one purpose - to help heal. “They help with depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation."
Emotions she came face-to-face with as a counselor for 23 years.
"I used to work to help mental help with clients that were teenagers, so I've seen a lot."
Amy says many of her clients tell her how much better they feel when wearing her jewelry, and she warns everyone - the gems are not a cure. "I always tell people, ya need to still work with your doctor, get your medications. This only enhances what they've done.”
Amy's creations are called Ramys Gemstone Jewelry. You'll find them for sale in The Healing Center and Spa at Steamboat Hot Springs in South Reno. “The first time I went there to enjoy their amenities, like their natural waters and massage, I showed her (the manager) the jewelry that I made and they loved it. It's been two years that I've been selling my items there."
Of late, Paige has been creating patriotic red, white and blue bracelets. The proceeds from these will go towards supporting Nevada veterans.
"I've always wanted to give back, um, because what have they given us? They've given us our freedom."
Paige says it gives her great joy to create something that helps others inside and out.
"'Cause I wanna do the right thing and this is it."
For more information on Ramys Gemstone Jewelry, below –
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086744206191
Email purplepaige70@yahoo.com
Phone (775) 309-8793