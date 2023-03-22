With careers as pilots for the U.S. military, this week's Someones 2 Know have already made their mark as part of a small group of females in the field. In honor of Women's History Month, we take a look at two ladies who are more than making history - they are lighting the future for others.
They are the real deal.
"Lieutenant Colonel Rachael Moore, United States Air Force" and "Commander Rebecca Calder, United States Navy”, say the women, by way of introduction.
Both Rebecca "Becky" Calder and Rachael Moore are quick to smile, down to earth and instantly likeable. Don’t let their soft-spoken natures fool you, though - both these women served as fighter pilots.
"14 years active duty," affirms Moore. The same for commander Calder. "In 2002 I served in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Southern Watch and then I deployed again in 2008 in Operation Iraqi Freedom," 14 years of active duty.
As for Moore’s time in combat - "A sticking point with me, I was able to deploy. I was ready to fly in combat and it was during the drawdown so once I got to Balad Air Base (Iraq), I was not allowed to fly."
Lt. Colonel Moore's jet of choice was the F-16.
For Commander Calder - "I flew the T-2 and then the T-45 and after I flew the T-45 is when I started flying F-18s.”
Rachael Moore, who grew up in Reno, says her interest in aviation began in high school. "I decided I wanted to be a pilot. I didn't want to wear pantyhose, I didn't want to sit behind a desk,” she laughs gently, “And I wanted to see the world.” Moore gives credit to her eighth-grade math teacher, Ms. Wendall for insisting her students pick a path for their futures.
For Calder, it all started on the hardwood.
"The only reason I’m in the military, the only reason I went to the Naval Academy was because of basketball." To be fair, she almost made it to the pros. While in college, Calder left such an impression, The Academy retired her number. It was a mentor at the Naval Academy who pointed her toward aviation. “He definitely saw something in me that I didn't really know was there but he was right. I chose F-18s after that and it's been a great career."
Moore also had a great experience. "I was often the only - the only female, but to their credit all the guys I've ever served with have been my family."
Both women are now in the reserves for their respective military services. Calder and Moore met through the Reno Chapter of Women in Aviation International. "It's just an amazing organization that really supports, encourages and promotes women in all aviation career fields,” enthuses Calder. Moore agrees, "A great opportunity for me to, again, continue to serve locally which has been my dream for a long time.”
Both now helping other young women make their dreams come true, even when they're in the minority. Calder advises candidates be realistic about how hard the work is and the inevitable failures faced on the way to an elite career "If you put your mind to it and you have the desire and the perseverance to continue to work, anything can happen"
Commander Calder was one of the first women, and the first woman pilot, to graduate from the U.S. Navy-Fighter Weapons School - known as TOPGUN - at Naval Air Station Fallon. She has been serving in the military for 25 years.
As for Rachael Moore - she is in year 23 of service to the Air Force and a First Officer for United Airlines. In the U.S., figures show just 3 to 7% of commercial pilots are women - and Moore is one of them.
If you would like to learn more – the link to the Reno chapter of Women in Aviation International