NAME: Joe Rodriguez
AGE: 38
PARTY AFFILIATION: Nonpartisan Race
DAY JOB: Assist State Fire Marshal/ WCSD Trustee
EDUCATION: Degrees in Criminal Justice and Fire Science
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 22 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have the experience of serving as a School Board Trustee of District C for over a year. I understand and have proven how to get results for the good people of District C. In my professional capacity I have testified in front of legislative committees in support of priorities important to our law enforcement agencies and our communities. I am proud to be supported by our teachers, the first responder community, and the parents of our students. I am proudly endorsed by Republican and Democratic elected officials across northern Nevada.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
There are several issues that need to be addressed. One of my priorities will be to build a new high school in Cold Springs. Additionally, we need to continue to use the WC1 funding to improve our older schools that have facilities that need to be updated or repaired. I also want to work to raise the wage for our teachers, staff, and bus drivers. This is an important issue for me. I have three children in the Washoe County School District, and I am invested in making sure they and their fellow students have the best opportunity to succeed. We can do this by supporting higher wages for our teachers and staff.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Recruiting and retention of staff is one of our biggest obstacles. The current board has been tackling this issue from many aspects. This includes getting our teachers, including those on special assignments back in the classrooms. We are working to create ways to offer sign on and referral bonuses, as well as pay raises.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I have a proven history of public and military service, I have children in the school district, and I will always put our student’s best interest first.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE? Yes