The Nevada National Guard is set to host its 25th annual Flag Day Ceremony and the U.S. Army’s 248th Birthday celebration at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, at the Veterans Memorial on the Capitol Grounds, 101 N. Carson St.
The event is free and open to the public and will include a historical flag presentation by the Nevada Air Guard.
This year’s ceremony will feature a speech by Gov. Joseph Lombardo and the Army birthday address will be delivered by Col. Brett Compston.
The U.S. Flag flown at Fort Ruby in the 1860s will be on display and Army birthday cake will be served to all attendees.
The U.S. Army is two years older than the U.S. Flag. A resolution of the Continental Congress authorized 10 companies of riflemen on June 14, 1775, to establish the U.S. Army.
Two years later, the Continental Congress passed the first Flag Act and adopted the stats-and-stripes design as our nation’s flag.
In 1949, President Harry Truman signed an act of Congress designating June 14 at National Flag Day.