13-Year-Old Injured After Being Hit by Car in Sparks

On August 6, 2022 around 1:45 p.m. the Sparks Police, Sparks Fire and REMSA responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian on Wingfield Hills Rd. and Hoot Owl Way in Sparks.
Reports said that a car had hit a 13-year-old and when emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found a juvenile who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital to be treated.
Sparks Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated. He was released at the end of the investigation.
Impairment was not a factor in this incident.