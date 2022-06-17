More details have been released in a rollover crash that killed a teen this week on I-580 north near Fairview in Carson City.
Nevada State Police say three teens were inside a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee when it overturned, a few minutes after 11:45 p.m. on June 14th.
NSP says the Jeep was heading north on I-580 when for some unknown reason the driver lost control and the car overturned, near Fairview.
NSP says the front passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was thrown from the car and died on scene. They say the teen did not wear a seat belt.
Two other teens were transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries - the driver and rear passenger.
The rear passenger, a teen girl, was flown by Care Flight to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
Authorities say speeding is suspected to be a factor.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220600964 - If anyone has any information about this crash, send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
NSP says this is the 34th fatal crash they've responded to this year, and the 34th death.