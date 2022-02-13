2 Hikers Rescued at Jones Creek Loop

On February 12th, 2022 just before 6 p.m., the Washoe County Sheriff's Office sent their search and rescue teams after receiving a call of two hikers who got lost.
A man and woman said they required assistance at the Jones Creek Loop, since the trail is currently full of ice and snow. They were wearing tennis shoes and were not dressed for the colder temperatures through the night.
RAVEN responded to the call and located the two hikers. Washoe County Sheriff's Hasty Team and the Incident Management Team worked together to help the two hikers with shoe traction and clothing.
Rescue teams were able to get to the hikers and escort them out of the trail just before 8 p.m.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says this incident is a reminder that, although we're seeing warm temperatures here in the valley, areas in the High Sierra get very cold after dark.
They add that you should never hesitate to call for help.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this story.)