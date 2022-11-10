A huge hiking convention is in town and our very own Jeff Martinez was recognized with an award for all the reporting he’s done on our area hiking trails.
The Nevada Transportation, Trails and Tourism Summit took place this week at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Reno.
It’s about getting the word out on all the great hiking trails we have right in our backyard.
Guest speakers and hiking experts were on hand along with future planning and trail building workshops.
Our Jeff Martinez, is an avid hiker and drone pilot and received the media award for all the coverage on the hikes he’s done around the area.
You can catch Jeff during his weather forecast on 2 News This Morning that often features his drone videos and hiking adventures, or you can click here to visit his Facebook page.