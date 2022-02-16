The two suspects arrested in Wednesday morning's standoff on Grant Drive have been identified as fugitives from North Dakota wanted on federal drugs charges, police say.
The U.S. Marshal's Office says 36-year-old Matthew Nason and 25-year-old Jaida Scaife were wanted on multiple federal drug charges.
Authorities say when the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force tried to serve the arrest warrant before 6 a.m., a gunshot was fired at law enforcement gathered nearby. That's when Reno Police and SWAT were called in.
As a precaution, neighbors were asked to shelter in place.
Police say the duo finally surrendered about two hours later and were booked into the Washoe County Jail where they are awaiting extradition to North Dakota.
Authorities say no officers were hurt in the incident.
Nason’s warrant was for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Scaife’s warrant was for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.